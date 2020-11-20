Sacramento restaurants offer Thanksgiving to-go meals

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, more restaurants in Sacramento County are offering Thanksgiving meals to go. At Camden Spit & Larder on Capitol Mall, owner and chef Oliver Ridgeway already has dozens of turkeys dunked in brine ahead of the holiday. Demand for Thanksgiving takeout is so high that Ridgeway said they sold out of turkey meals on Wednesday. Now, they are expanding the menu and will start offering both savory meat pies, like steak and ale pie and chicken, leek and bacon pie, as well as dessert pies for pickup Thanksgiving week. Get the full story in the video above.