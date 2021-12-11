Sacramento restaurants hope to bounce back with return of Dine Downtown

Foodies and families rejoice – Dine Downtown returns to Sacramento next month! The annual event hosted by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership will return for its 17th year, Jan. 7 through Jan. 17, 2022. There are 24 and counting restaurants participating, and they will have the option to serve three-course meals at three price points: $25, $35 or $45. The list of restaurants taking part can be found across Sacramento – and after a rough couple of years with the COVID-19 pandemic, they are ready to bounce back. See more above.