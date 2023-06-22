Sacramento police review handcuff policy after 10-year-old is handcuffed

Sacramento police body camera video obtained as part of an audit of complaints against officers shows a 10-year-old girl in tears being handcuffed in her pajamas, highlighting the need for a policy on the handcuffing of minors, according to the city’s Office of Public Safety Accountability. Police Chief Kathy Lester addressed the handcuffing of the girl, who is Black, during a Sacramento City Council meeting on Tuesday. Sacramento police had said in a response to the audit that the situation lasted 30 seconds and the officer had “reasonable and articulable concerns for his safety, which justified the lawful detention.” Lester said during the meeting “there is no circumstance where it’s OK to handcuff a 10-year-old, regardless of race.” Video of the interaction was shown during the meeting about the audit’s findings from an investigation of two years of complaints related to improper searches and seizures by Sacramento police.