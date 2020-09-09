Sacramento police release video of deadly shooting of wanted man
The Sacramento Police Department has released video of a shooting that shows the moments leading up to a wanted man being killed by police in the south Natomas area. Albert Wheeler, 50, was wanted in connection with the attempted homicide of an officer, according to Sacramento police. The footage released includes a narrated video, body-worn camera videos, video from a helicopter, dispatch audio files and an audio file of Wheeler speaking with crisis negotiators. Get the story in the video above.