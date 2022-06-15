New Sacramento police data shows homicides, shootings are increasing
Homicides, violent crime and shootings are increasing across the country. Sacramento is no exception. New data released by the Sacramento Police Department shows shooting reports went up 25% from 2020 to 2021; victims shot increased by 17%, and the number of guns seized increased by 34%. In a presentation to the Sacramento City Council on Tuesday, police chief Kathy Lester said so far this year, Sacramento has reported 58 homicides. That's a nearly 32% increase over 2020.