Sacramento passes ordinance aimed at reducing harassment outside Planned Parenthood clinics
An updated law is now in effect in Sacramento after concerns from Planned Parenthood about an increase in cases of patients being harassed outside their clinics. On Tuesday, Sacramento City Council voted unanimously on an emergency measure to create a so-called "buffer zone" between people going into health care facilities like Planned Parenthood and people who may be protesting abortion outside. The change means the law is now much more specific about what constitutes harassment.