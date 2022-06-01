Sacramento officials voted unanimously to repeal cruising ban
DENVER (AP) — The headline act for the Western Conference final: Connor McDavid against Nathan MacKinnon. The show is about to get real good. This is a series sure to generate lots of end-to-end, fast-paced, goal-scoring entertainment as McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers meet MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche starting Tuesday night in Game 1. Led by two of the top players in hockey, the Oilers and Avalanche are the two highest scoring teams in the playoffs, both averaging more than four goals p
CALGARY — Five different players scored touchdowns to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a convincing 41-6 exhibition win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday at McMahon Stadium. Shawn Bane Jr. started things by running a punt back into B.C.’s end zone late in the second quarter. Dedrick Mills, Tommy Stevens and Rasheed Tucker had rushing scores in the second half, while Josiah Schakel had an interception return for a TD late in the contest. After entering the game late in the third quarter as Calgary’s
The Heat fell a game short of the NBA Finals, but Kyle Lowry still feels the season was a disappointment.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have made it through two rounds of the NHL playoffs, but they’ve used two Game 1 mulligans along the way. They'll look to reverse that trend by starting strong against the Colorado Avalanche when the Western Conference final kicks off Tuesday in Denver. "We want to have a good first 10 minutes, good first period," defenceman Tyson Barrie said Saturday after the Oilers practised at Rogers Place. "Everyone has got to be ready, that’s a good club coming against us. In
LOS ANGELES — Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead two-run double during Toronto's three-run eighth inning and the Blue Jays rallied for the second straight night to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Saturday. Mike Trout homered and Matt Duffy tied a career high with four hits for the Angels, who have dropped four straight. Los Angeles trailed 6-4 going into the bottom of the ninth, but Brandon Marsh's RBI single with two outs scored Duffy to get them within a run. AL saves leader Jordan Romano walked
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins leading scorer Brad Marchand had surgery on both hips on Friday and is expected to be out six months, meaning he would miss the start of next season. The team said Marchand had arthroscopic surgery to repair the cartilage in his hips. Marchand had 32 goals and 48 assists last season. He added four goals and seven assists in the playoffs, when the Bruins lost in the first round to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Associated Press
In a battle of two expansion franchises, the Montreal Alliance came out on top with a 80-70 comeback win over the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Sunday in Montreal. Led by Dominic Green's 20-point second half, Montreal (1-1) worked its way up from a 45-37 halftime deficit to lead 70-61 at the start of the Elam Ending, where they easily closed out the game with Scarborough (0-2) needing 18 points to win. The Alliance were led by Green's 36 points, Kemy Osse's 12 points, and Hernst Laroche's 10 poi
TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was two questions in to his post-game media availability Tuesday night when he took a few seconds to adjust his uniform. "I'm still sweating," he said with a smile. The perspiration was understandable given that his team had managed to hang on for yet another one-run win. Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers to power Toronto to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox and help the Blue Jays extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sam Burns made a 38-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole at Colonial, which came just more than two hours after he had finished his round, to beat top-ranked Scottie Scheffler on Sunday. After finishing his 5-under 65 to get to 9 under, Burns was done in the clubhouse when, at one point, Scheffler was among five players tied at 10 under. The gusty wind and a strange sequence changed all that. And Scheffler needed three clutch putts for a 72 just to get into the pla
As the hockey world rallies around Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, a Twitter user shared a touching story from the forward's junior hockey days.
After two decades on the Pro Squash Association tour, Shawn Delierre's career plan took a detour at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the sports world on hold, the Montreal native wanted to help the worsening situation in Quebec's hospitals and long-term care homes. He became a Canadian Red Cross support aide so he could help at various living facilities in the province. It led to more training and eventually a full-time job as a nurse's assistant. Now that tour play has resumed, Delierre
Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers or the Metropolitan Division-winning Carolina Hurricanes? Should the Lightning prefer an opponent either way when preparing to compete for a third straight Stanley Cup Final appearance?
TORONTO — Steve Nash, a two-time NBA MVP and voted one of the league's 75 greatest players of all time, is among a group of seven who will be inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame. Nash will enter as part of the class of 2021 alongside Stewart Granger and Angela (Johnson) Straub. Three-time NBA champion Rick Fox headlines the class of 2022 that also features Michèle Bélanger, John Bitove and Tony Simms. Canada Basketball will hold the induction ceremony on July 10 in Toronto. "To be
CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat
TORONTO — The Canadian men's soccer team played its part in getting a proposed friendly against Iran nixed, making their feelings felt in an email this week to a senior Canada Soccer official. "We thought it was best that maybe this game would not be played," veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio said Friday after Toronto FC training. "My feeling is that around the (Canada Soccer) federation, it ended up being the same feeling as well. "I don't think that the decision was made based on what we sent
This one is going to sting for a while for the Calgary Flames and their fans.
Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov says his team was 'on fire' in its 3-1 win versus the New York Rangers in Game 5 of their second round playoff series.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Caroline Masson beat top-seeded Minjee Lee 2 and 1 on Friday in 100-degree heat in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play to finish 3-0 in the group stage and advance to single-elimination play. Masson will face Andrea Lee on Saturday in the round of 16 at Shadow Creek. Andrea Lee beat Stephanie Meadow 2 and 1 to take her group at 2-0-1. After Minjee Lee, coming off a victory two weeks ago in the Founders Cup, won the 14th and 15th to pull within one, Masson ended the match with a par
Thirteen different players found the back of the net in a completely ridiculous Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday night.