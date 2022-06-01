Sacramento officials voted unanimously to repeal cruising ban

The Canadian Press

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sam Burns made a 38-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole at Colonial, which came just more than two hours after he had finished his round, to beat top-ranked Scottie Scheffler on Sunday. After finishing his 5-under 65 to get to 9 under, Burns was done in the clubhouse when, at one point, Scheffler was among five players tied at 10 under. The gusty wind and a strange sequence changed all that. And Scheffler needed three clutch putts for a 72 just to get into the pla