Sacramento offers restaurants grants to expand outdoor dining

The city of Sacramento is offering to help restaurants rebound from losses during the novel coronavirus pandemic and the resulting stay-at-home order. When Sacramento County public health officials allowed restaurants to reopen, they also required eateries to limit in-person dining capacity in order to follow social distancing guidelines. The city has since launched the Farm to Fork Outdoor Dining Program, which allows restaurants to expand seating capacity outdoors onto sidewalks and public parking spaces. The outdoor expansions also cost restaurant owners money, so the city is offering some assistance. The city council allocated $1 million from federal CARES Act funds to support restaurants with grants to expand seating outdoors. Get the full story in the video above.

