What Sacramento not releasing money to its FUEL Network means for migrants

Concerns are being raised about funding after 36 migrants were flown to Sacramento from Texas two months ago. Florida's governor admitted to flying them here. In mid-July, Sacramento ACT, which has been the organization that interfaces with the group, wrote a letter to each of the migrants explaining their financial situation and asking for a $30 contribution after Sept. 30. Despite other media reports stating that the organization fears not being able to house the migrants for much longer, Gabby Trejo, the executive director for Sacramento ACT, tells KCRA that this is not by any means an eviction notice. "The document doesn't say that people are going to get kicked out. The document does not say that at all. I think it's important to clarify that the document is designed and intended to give our folks clarity," Trejo said. Without going into detail, Trejo added that she's been in conversation with potential partners to help them fund longer-term housing for the remaining 28 migrants. After finding out that Sacramento ACT was struggling to find a way to keep funding the hotel rooms for the 28 migrants, KCRA went to Sacramento city leaders, who, back in June, pledged their support to the 36 migrants. The city referred us to the FUEL Network, or the Family Unity, Education, and Legal Network for Immigrants, an organization that helps fund legal assistance and services for people in the city. A spokesperson with the FUEL Network told KCRA that they granted $10,000 to Sacramento ACT, but that money has not yet been released to the organization.