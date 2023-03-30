Sacramento nonprofit aims to reduce student violence with theater
A Sacramento-based nonprofit organization is receiving federal funds to teach students through theater how to be non-violent. NorCal School of the Arts is currently teaching weekly classes to around 10,000 students in about 400 classrooms across the Sacramento region. The organization is working in the Sacramento City Unified School District, Folsom Cordova Unified School District, and the Twin Rivers Unified School School District. The program is now also expanding into the Elk Grove Unified School District and Washington Unified School District. More here: http://www.kcra.com/article/sacramento-norcal-school-of-arts-theater-nonviolence/43459687