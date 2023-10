The Canadian Press

Jamie Dimon will do something he has never done before in nearly two decades as the head of JPMorgan Chase & Co. - sell shares in the company. The top executive of the nation's largest bank will sell 1 million shares starting next year, according to a regulatory filing this week. JPMorgan sought to reassure investors that the stock sale is not a matter of concern. “Mr. Dimon continues to believe the company’s prospects are very strong and his stake in the company will remain very significant,” t