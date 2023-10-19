Sacramento mother pleads for missing teen to return home

CBC

The mother of a girl who accused an RCMP officer of sexual assault testified Wednesday that she started keeping a closer eye on her daughter because she feared something was going on.The woman, who cannot be named in order to protect her daughter's identity, told a Saint John court that she began to suspect Const. Osama Ibrahim was mistreating her daughter in January 2022, soon after he expressed an interest in marrying her. At the time, the girl was 16 and Ibrahim was 27.Ibrahim is facing five