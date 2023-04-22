Sacramento Metro Fire issues water safety warnings as temperatures rise
As temperatures are increasing more people are looking for water activities, but the warmer temperatures also mean that snow is melting causing faster currents. Sacramento Metro Fire rescue crews have already been out on the water training head of the warm-up. "They’ve been going out for the past week just refreshing on our boat apparatus and our river flood operations," Parker Wilbourn with Sac Metro Fire said. They’ve already had to put that training into use this year.