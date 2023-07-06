Sacramento mayor calls for new process to choose 'Safe Ground' sites faster to address homelessness

The Sacramento mayor has a new proposal aimed at helping the city move more quickly to address the homeless crisis. "We have to listen to the people. They want faster action," Mayor Darrell Steinberg said. He wants to delegate the city manager to choose where new safe ground sites should go in order to provide unhoused people with more temporary, safe places to camp or park. It is a new take on how to better implement an old plan. "It was well-intended. It was the right idea," he said of the Master Siting Plan announced in 2021. It aimed to have as many as 20 new safe ground sites up and running, ideally in a matter of months, in order to give roughly 3,600 people a safe place to camp or park. However, nearly two years later, that has not panned out.