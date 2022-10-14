Sacramento man accused of 2020 shooting that killed 19-year-old woman

The Sacramento Police announced Thursday that it has linked a deadly shooting on Sept. 25, 2020, to a man who already happened to be in custody in Nevada. Treace Palmer, 20, of Sacramento will face homicide charges in connection with the shooting and will be extradited back to Sacramento, police said. Palmer was in custody at the Washoe County Jail for an unrelated charge when investigators identified him as the suspected gunman. Police said they got a call about a shooting around 1 a.m. at a Natomas-area apartment complex in the 2600 block of Stonecreek Drive. Officers who went to the area found a man and woman who were shot and gave them medical aid.