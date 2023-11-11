Sacramento Kings get ready for first in-season tournament game
The Sacramento Kings are getting ready to play in the first in-season tournament.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers getting blown out by the Rockets in Houston.
Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes proved on Wednesday they can co-exist, but that hasn't always been the case this season.
WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg hockey coach is facing a slew of charges after police allege she sexually assaulted and exploited a player. The alleged offences happened over a two-year period when the female coach was in her 20s and the female complainant was in her teens, police said Friday. Investigators allege the assaults began while the complainant was being coached by the woman and they continued after the girl stopped playing hockey. "This wasn't just limited to a rink scenario. This was a relatio
You won't catch Auston Matthews riding the subway to Leafs games with teammate William Nylander.
Connor Bedard pretty much single-handedly lifted the Blackhawks to a road win over an NHL juggernaut on Thursday with a historic four-point night.
Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith took a subtle jab at Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan with the in-arena WiFi name.
Could the heavy workload Manoah put up early in his MLB career have contributed to his nightmare 2023 season?
BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Brooke Henderson was bothered by seeing so many low scores before she even teed off Thursday on the LPGA Tour. She just went out and putted for birdie on every hole, opening with an 8-under 62 for a one-shot lead in The Annika. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., made a long birdie putt on her final hole, the par-3 ninth, for a 29 on the front nine to move past a group that included Jin Young Ko and Patty Tavatanakit. “Up until this year, ball-striking has definitely been a
“(Cabrera) wants to play, he's learned his lesson, he wants to get on with his life."
The football team had "bad blood" after a jab by Luke Bryan and the Hall of Fame quarterback at the 2023 CMA Awards.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected in the third quarter of the Bucks' game against the Pistons after receiving two technical fouls.
DENVER (AP) — An exhausted Nikola Jokic had 35 points and 13 rebounds in more than 36 minutes of action to help the Denver Nuggets hold off the Golden State Warriors 108-105 on Wednesday night. Reggie Jackson, filling in for an injured Jamal Murray, added 20 points to help the defending champion Nuggets improve to an NBA-best 8-1 overall and 6-0 at home. Jokic played the entire third quarter in an effort to help out a struggling bench unit. He also exerted energy trying to fend off Warriors big
The Maple Leafs defensive struggles on home ice continued on Wednesday night.
Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 12 rebounds, OG Anunoby scored 26 and the Toronto Raptors finished a two-game sweep in Texas with a 127-116 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Three nights after Toronto rallied from 22 points down for a win at San Antonio, Siakam and Anunoby combined for all the points in an 11-0 run that broke a 73-all tie in the third quarter. Luka Doncic scored 31 points and Kyrie Irving had 22 for the Mavericks, who lost for the first time in four home games this season with Texan and two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs watching courtside with his wife, Brittany.
It's no secret the Blue Jays lacked some thump with the bats last year and will be looking to upgrade this winter.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been suspended by the Big Ten as punishment for the school's involvement in a sign-stealing operation.
Bodycam footage shows former NHL player Alex Galchenyuk threaten police officers and utter racial slurs during July arrest.
Nobody in NFL history has come close to recovering from a torn Achilles as fast as Rodgers would need to. Why are we even entertaining the notion this could happen?
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored a goal and set up another to help the San Jose Sharks win their second straight game following 11 consecutive losses to open the season, 3-2 over the slumping Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. In a matchup of the NHL's two worst teams so far this season, it was Connor McDavid and the Oilers who ended up on the losing end. Hertl assisted on Fabian Zetterlund's goal that opened the scoring in the first period and then took advantage of a fortunate bounce
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Barely 24 hours had passed since the Miami Dolphins arrived home from last weekend’s game in Germany. Mike McDaniel was getting settled behind the lectern for a pre-bye week media session and someone pointed out he looked more tired than usual. McDaniel needed only a couple seconds to reply. “It was the one day I didn’t put on mascara,” he said. This was peak McDaniel. Quick with a quip, always entertaining. Make no mistake: The coach of the AFC East-leading Dolphins i