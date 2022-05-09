Sacramento Kings hire Mike Brown as new head coach, sources say
The Sacramento Kings have picked their new king, hiring Mike Brown as the team's new head coach in hopes of breaking the longest playoff drought in the NBA. The Kings negotiated a four-year deal with the current Golden State Warriors assistant coach, sources confirmed to KCRA 3. ESPN first reported the deal. Sunday's announcement comes almost six months after Luke Walton was fired in his third season with the team at a 6-11 start.