Sacramento Kings fan says he has biggest collection of team gear

This season, more than any other in the past 17 years, Sacramento Kings fans have their eyes glued on their team, whether it's on a TV or live at a game. Christo Remiticado and Ryan Clark have been buddies since middle school, and for the first time in their friendship, they have a team to root for past the regular season. The last time the Kings made the playoffs was in 2006; Remiticado said he was nine years old that year. When it comes to Kings fans, he believes he wears the crown and title of biggest fan. He pointed to his 828-square-foot apartment. There are bobbleheads, hats, toothbrushes and event Kings Oreo cookies. More here: https://www.kcra.com/article/sacramento-kings-biggest-fan-team-merchandise/43625159