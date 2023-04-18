Sacramento Kings beat Golden State Warriors in 2nd playoffs game
The Sacramento Kings are in high spirits after defeating the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, making it their second win against the team in their entire playoff history. The Beam Team won 114-106. The two will face off again April 20 at the Chase Center. This latest win comes days after the Sacramento Kings erased years of frustrations after not only making playoffs for the first time in 16 seasons but also defeating the Golden State Warriors in their first-ever playoff matchup on Saturday.