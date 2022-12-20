Sacramento has some of the highest rates of homeless individuals in country, report shows
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released the latest data on homelessness across the nation. The data shows a .3% increase in overall homelessness since 2020. In total, 582,462 people experienced homelessness on any given night in January 2022. California had the highest number of people experiencing homelessness on any given night at 171,521. Of those, a total of 67.3% are unsheltered.