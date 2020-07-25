Sacramento hairstylist concerned as federal unemployment benefits end
Katie Morgan spent 17 years building her dream business. Now, because of the novel coronavirus outbreak and California public health orders, she's worried that hard work will soon go down the drain.The mother of three owns Salon M in Carmichael. Unlike some salons in other surrounding counties, Salon M has followed state public health orders, shutting down and adjusting with county guidance. Get the full story in the video above.
Scroll to continue with content