Sacramento had a hot day. Here's how some people carried on

People all across Northern California are feeling hotter-than-normal temperatures, with some areas surpassing the 100-degree mark. While it's not quite that hot in the Sierra, some people on Friday still sought ways to cool off. "We’re selling lots of fans and air conditioners. We’re definitely selling lots of stuff for the lakes. Anything that people can do to escape the heat from down there they’re up here," said Doug Farley, a manager at Ace Mountain Hardware in Truckee.