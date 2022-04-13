Sacramento group raised $30,000 for Ukrainian children's hospital. Why GoFundMe removed the page
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in late February, Ukrainians in Sacramento have been hosting rallies, walks, runs and fundraisers for loved ones living in the heart of the conflict. The city has the highest concentration of Ukrainian immigrants in the United States, according to data from the Migration Policy Institute . And Ukrainian American House, based in Sacramento, has been working with politicians in California to mobilize support for Ukraine through increased sanctions on Russia. The nonprofit has also been raising funds on its website for medical supplies and direct military aid.