Sacramento gets new resource to help homeless population amid virus outbreak

Sacramento launched a new resource to help reduce the risks of covid-19 to those living on the streets. California has the largest unsheltered population in the country -- a unique challenge as health officials try to reduce the virus' spread. The first batch of dozens of trailers arrived at Cal Expo on Friday. These are particularly for individuals experiencing homelessness because they are not able to self-quarantine or isolate themselves if they are symptomatic or if they test positive for COVID-19. This is just one of a series of measures the city and the county is doing to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus in a population that is highly susceptible to spreading COVID-19. Get the full story in the video above.

