Sacramento furniture store plans to rebuild after fire; business leaders question cause of fire
Business leaders want answers after a fire destroyed a popular North Sacramento furniture store. The Sacramento Fire Department said Casa Bella Galleria, located on Del Paso Boulevard, suffered extreme damage from a fire early Sunday morning. The city deemed the building unfit to reenter, and most of the building was immediately demolished. Shane and Rhoda Curry have owned Casa Bella Galleria for 20 years.