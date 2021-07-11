Sacramento firefighters gear up for emergency response in triple-digit weekend heat

Sacramento Metro Fire Battalion Chief Brian Gonsalves knows what it takes to fight dangerous flames. From structure to fast-spreading brush fires, his crews have seen it all. "We know when it heats up, not only does it increase the exertion our crews have to go through, it also increases fire danger," said Gonsalves. It's the reason why firefighters across the region are concerned and aware of this weekend's hot temperatures. Sacramento Metro Fire is reminding crews to make extra efforts to stay hydrated, and to limit physical exercise the next few days, to ensure everyone is operating at their best when an emergency call comes in. See more in the video above.