Sacramento Fire Dept. begins using new ordinance to enforce illegal fireworks
In an effort to crack down on illegal fireworks, the Sacramento Fire Department said it has issued about 12 citations under the city's new "social host" ordinance since it went into effect on June 24. The ordinance allows the fire department, police department or code enforcement to mail a citation to a host or property owner for illegal fireworks instead of having to identify exactly which person at a gathering set them off. See more in the video above.