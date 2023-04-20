Sacramento fire departments hope telehealth pilot program will help them answer more medical calls

A couple of fire departments in Sacramento County are launching pilot programs with the hope of using technology that will help people get the medical care they need faster while freeing up resources for other emergencies. In some cases, the Sacramento Fire Department and the Cosumnes Fire Department will be able to offer virtual doctor visits when responding to medical calls instead of transporting the patient to the emergency room. The goal is for it to free up an ambulance so it is available for more critical calls, provide relief for crowded hospital emergency rooms and get the patient better care.