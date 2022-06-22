Sacramento fire crews battle multiple fires that began at or near homeless encampments
Air pollution comes from many different sources. One of the more substantial summertime pollution sources in the summer — wildfire smoke — has been historically difficult for scientists to monitor and forecast. Knowing how smoke plumes are developing and where smoke particle pollution is headed can be important information, especially for vulnerable populations. "We know it exasperates asthma, especially in young children. Cardiovascular diseases, upper respiratory illnesses, especially for older populations and younger populations,” says Dr. Shobha Kondragunta, a science team lead for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA.