Sacramento doctor sees increase in patients with chronic stress

After the novel coronavirus pandemic dramatically disrupted people’s lives for months, and, now, cities across the country see protests calling for racial equality, doctors are seeing more people with classic symptoms of chronic stress. A UC Davis doctor is urging people to pay attention to the warning signs of the mental health illness. With so many people going through so much at the same time, some doctors said it goes beyond stress and are calling it collective trauma. If you need help, there are several numbers you can call:

In Sacrament County, you can call the mental health 24-hour crisis line at 888-881-4881.

In Sacramento, the Hope Cooperative has a peer support call center at 1-855-502-3224

You can also call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 800-950-6264

Get the full story in the video above.