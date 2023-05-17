Sacramento crews prepare for return of wildland, encampment fires
With temperatures getting warmer and an overgrowth of dry vegetation across Northern California, Sacramento-area fire officials are preparing for more wildland fires and homeless encampment fires. Captain Parker Wilbourn with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said as the weather warms up, vegetation is beginning to dry up. Despite the extremely wet winter the whole region experienced, Wilbourn said fire crews are still expecting to see active fires this summer.