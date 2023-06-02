Sacramento crash leaves woman, 2 children dead; 8 others hurt

A memorial is growing at the scene of a deadly crash in the Northgate area of Sacramento. Three people died, including two children, when the driver reportedly lost control and crashed into a tree on San Juan Road east of Bridgeford Drive at about 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday. “I didn’t think that it was a car crash because there were no tires screeching. It was just like it went straight for the tree,” said Isabel Flores, who lives nearby and heard a loud bang. More here: http://www.kcra.com/article/sacramento-crash-multiple-children-adults/44058986