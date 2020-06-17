Sacramento County sheriff weighs in on state's call for police reform
Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said he believes it is necessary for the law enforcement profession nationwide to be introspective on policing policies.
His reaction comes after California Attorney General Xavier Becerra called for California to create police reform on Monday.
Jones weighed in on the proposal during a conversation with KCRA’s Marlei Martinez. See the full story in the video above.
Scroll to continue with content