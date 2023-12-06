Sacramento County Sheriff conducts major retail crime bust
The Sacramento County Sheriff continued his fight to stop retail theft and is calling on retailers to help change a law he believes makes it easier to steal from stores. Sheriff Jim Cooper announced Tuesday the first-of-its-kind undercover operation at area retail stores to stop shoplifters. "It's out of control," Cooper said at a news conference. Cooper showed video from the operation, which lasted seven days from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3. It shows detectives at stores like Target, Walmart and Walgreens, nabbing shoplifters and slapping handcuffs on them.