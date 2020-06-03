Sacramento County officials release guidance for reopening schools

Sacramento County education officials announced Tuesday new guidelines for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The 36-page document from the Sacramento County Office of Education outlines guiding principles and planning considerations schools and districts should consider when making plans for opening. Each district is responsible for creating its own reopening plan. Get the full story in the video above.

