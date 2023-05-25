Sacramento County officials approve roughly 36% salary increase for themselves

The five Sacramento County Board of Supervisors are getting a big pay raise. In a 4-1 vote Tuesday, they voted in favor of a roughly 36% salary increase. According to data from the county, board members' current salary is about $127,164 a year. With this raise, their new salary will be around $173,389. The increase will go into effect on June 4. More here: http://www.kcra.com/article/sacramento-county-board-of-supervisors-approve-a-roughly-36-salary-increase-for-themselves/43995407