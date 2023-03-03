Sacramento County inmates will receive winter-appropriate clothing
After months of cold temperatures, Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper decided to provide jail inmates at the Sacramento County Main Jail and the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center with winter-appropriate clothing. The move comes after thousands of inmates in Sacramento County – represented by the Prison Law Office – plead for warm clothes to endure low temperatures inside the facilities. Margot Mendelson, legal director of the Prison Law Office emphasizes that incarcerated individuals don't have anything when they enter jail, since everything is taken away from them.