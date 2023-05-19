Sacramento County faces 2nd lawsuit for its foster youth facility

There are more legal troubles for Sacramento County as another family files a lawsuit claiming the county is not protecting their son while in its care. The family is referring to foster youth living in cells in the unlicensed Warren E. Thornton Youth Center. Our KCRA 3 investigation has revealed foster youth living in cells in an unlicensed facility. More here: http://www.kcra.com/article/sacramento-county-2nd-lawsuit-foster-youth-facility/43935308