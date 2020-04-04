Sacramento County courts hold virtual hearings amid pandemic

While staff reductions were ordered for California courts amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, there are Constitutional protections in place for people who were arrested and require a hearing for criminal cases to be conducted quickly. Sacramento County started this week hearing initial court appearances in criminal cases online. Officials use Zoom and the YouTube to connect prosecutors and defense attorneys to defendants and the judge in the courtroom. Sacramento County Judge Laurie Earl said officials didn't want the caseload to keep building up as the epidemic continues. Virtual hearings are just from criminal cases. Civil hearings, family court and others have been closed or delayed for now. Emergency proceedings like restraining orders are still being done. Get the full story in the video above.

