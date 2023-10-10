Sacramento community reacts to Israel-Hamas war

The Daily Beast

TwitterDemocratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has said he is “shaken and angered” while describing his experience in Israel after Hamas, a Palestinian extremist group, launched a deadly attack near the Gaza border over the weekend.Spokespeople for Booker and Rep. Dan Goldman, both Democrats, had earlier confirmed that the lawmakers were in Israel as the attack unfolded. Both left the country safely shortly after the attacks began, their offices said. Booker was scheduled to speak at a summit on