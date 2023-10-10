Sacramento community reacts to Israel-Hamas war
As the Israel-Hamas war continues, leaders and activists in the Sacramento area are organizing in response.
An Israeli woman said she offered Hamas militants coffee and cookies to buy time while they held her hostage during the large-scale surprise attacks.
Canadian landmarks were lit up in solidarity for Israel on Sunday as the country lashes back at an unprecedented terror attack.
The former president oh-so-modestly assessed the possibility of such an incident on his watch.
The woman was identified as 25-year-old Noa Argamani. She had been attending a music festival in southern Israel with her boyfriend Avi Natan.
The naked body of a woman was paraded through the streets in the back of a pick-up truck on Saturday as Hamas fighters sat on her unmoving form.
Israel's military released a video showing its sailors striking and killing Hamas fighters as they approached on motorboats.
The GOP candidate's failure to condemn the former president's attack on retired Gen. Mark Milley is an ominous sign for America, explained Ruth Ben-Ghiat.
The body of the German-Israeli tattoo artist Shani Louk, clad only in her underwear, was paraded through the streets of Gaza by Hamas.
A video appears to show Israeli forces engaged in a firefight on Sunday, as the IDF says fighting is still ongoing in eight locations in Israel.
It’s hard to forgive Republicans for ignoring the latest about Trump | Opinion
TORONTO — Pro-Palestinian demonstrators spilled onto streets in several Canadian cities on Thanksgiving Day while the prime minister and Opposition leader spoke at a vigil at a Jewish community centre, following a weekend of deadly fighting in the Middle East. Protesters gathered at Nathan Phillips Square in front of Toronto City Hall on Monday afternoon, many draped in or waving Palestinian flags as the crowd chanted, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,"in a demonstration that w
Anna Moneymaker/GettySpecial Counsel Jack Smith chastised former President Donald Trump for his request to postpone the trial in his classified documents case until after the 2024 election, arguing that Trump has no grounds to delay a trial that’s already more than half a year away.“The defendants provide no credible justification to postpone a trial that is still seven months away,” Smith wrote in a point-by-point motion filed on Monday breaking down Trump’s request. “They are fully informed ab
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Israeli shelling on Lebanon killed at least three Hezbollah militants on Monday, and Israel said one of its officers was killed during an earlier cross-border raid claimed by Palestinians in Lebanon. The cross-border violence marked a significant expansion of a conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza to the Israeli-Lebanese border further north. Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel fought a brutal month-long war in 2006.
Top Republicans falsely accused Biden administration of funding Hamas after US reached deal with Iran to release frozen oil money in exchange for US prisoners
"We put sharp knives in the hands of children, and they used them," Cole told The Atlantic of GOP lawmakers who backed McCarthy's removal as speaker.
Hersh Golberg-Polin, 23, has not been seen or heard from since early Saturday morning when he was partying with hundreds of other ravers at the Supernova festival in northern Negev
TwitterDemocratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has said he is “shaken and angered” while describing his experience in Israel after Hamas, a Palestinian extremist group, launched a deadly attack near the Gaza border over the weekend.Spokespeople for Booker and Rep. Dan Goldman, both Democrats, had earlier confirmed that the lawmakers were in Israel as the attack unfolded. Both left the country safely shortly after the attacks began, their offices said. Booker was scheduled to speak at a summit on
Republican Rep. Ken Buck, who voted to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, vowed that former President Donald Trump won't become the new speaker.
The US said on Sunday the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier is heading to the eastern Mediterranean as Israel formally declared war on Hamas.
German police broke up pro-Hamas celebrations in Berlin on Saturday night as the country’s anti-Semitism commissioner warned of attacks on Jewish sites.