Sacramento City Unified teachers unions will strike after no deal reached

Teachers with the Sacramento City Unified School District have confirmed they will strike Wednesday morning as attempts to reach a bargaining deal between the school district and unions have failed. Tuesday night was the last chance to come to an argument before members of the Sacramento City Teachers Association and the Service Employees International Union Local 1021 begin their strike on March 23. A release from SCTA said contract negotiations broke off at 8:15 p.m. SCUSD said it will close all schools if a strike does happen. Sports and other extracurricular activities will also be canceled. This will impact thousands of students.