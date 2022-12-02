Sacramento city and county leaders announce 'groundbreaking' partnership to address homelessness
As Sacramento's homeless population rises across the city and county, leaders say they have reached an agreement that outlines how each entity will address the unhoused. The agreement between the city and county announced on Thursday comes in response to voters giving the likely approval to Measure O during the November election. Learn more: http://www.kcra.com/article/sacramento-city-county-leaders-announce-partnership-address-homelessness/42122734