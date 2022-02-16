Some Sacramento businesses welcome end of indoor mask mandate but emphasize safety
Sacramento's small business community appears ready to welcome the lifting of California's indoor masking mandate for vaccinated people. "Having less regulation and having it really clear is a big win," said Emily Baime Michaels, executive director of the Midtown Association. The Midtown Association represents some 2,000 businesses in the area. Making masks optional, Michaels said, could mean an infusion of foot traffic for struggling stores. "The next challenge that's ahead for us is how we figure out vaccination status," Michaels said. "And how do we make sure we have a lot of dining options so people at risk of COVID are still comfortable?"