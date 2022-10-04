Sacramento businesses weigh in on new city role created to address nightlife issues

Sacramento businesses said they are hopeful of the city's announcement on Monday regarding a new nighttime economy manager position, which will focus on downtown public safety after hours. However, they are also aware that there's work to be done. In the new role, Tina Lee-Vogt will serve as the point person for coordinating law enforcement, code enforcement and entertainment permitting. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg told KCRA 3 that the position will provide "proactive protection" for businesses and patrons downtown. Tony Christ, owner and partner of Tiger Restaurant and Lounge, which is right by the Downtown Commons area, said there should be someone in charge of making sure the downtown area is safe in order to have a vibrant nightlife community.