Sacramento business owners hope returning artists like Justin Bieber a sign of returning commerce

Justin Bieber's Golden 1 Center concert in the Downtown Commons area of Sacramento brought forth many fans for a Friday night, and business owners are also eager for a large turnout. Nearby downtown businesses expect an increase of customers after events at the DOCO. At Kodaiko Ramen on K Street, chef Evan said that it's great seeing the downtown area coming alive and has hopes for the future after recent years of hardship caused by pandemic impacts made keeping the lights on harder. "We were open for five days for the last two years and now we're trying to open up for seven days, so that's a great sign for us," Evan added.