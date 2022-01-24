Sacramento business considers increasing security after nearby armed robbery

Police are investigating an armed robbery in downtown Sacramento that, they say, was reported just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. The victim posted about the experience online saying it happened at 13th and S streets as they were walking in a group back to their car from the nearby bars on R Street. The person wrote that a man "lurking in the shadows" pulled a gun on them, stole a purse and got away. Shann Marriott owns the sandwich shop in the area, Dad's Sandwiches, and came across the online post about the crime.