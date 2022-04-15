Sacramento boy with special needs asks for return of stolen custom bike

An 11-year-old Sacramento boy with special needs is making a plea to the public: to help him track down his specialized therapeutic bike that was stolen. "I'm just confused. Why would you take it away if you don't even need it?" Korrie Erickson asked. The bike is described as a red boys ProSeries Foot Amtyke Therapeutic Tricycle with serial #50FC1416, valued at more than $1,000. Mother, April Witt, said Korrie got it last summer from Shriners Hospital in Sacramento as a donation.