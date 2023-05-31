Sacramento barbecue business owner hopes to recover stolen smoker

The owner of a Sacramento barbecue business says someone stole his smoker. Will Bradley, of Bradley’s BBQ and Catering, said the smoker was recently stolen outside his home. He hopes whoever took it will return it, no questions asked. “If they just come back, bring it. Hey, it’s a mistake. Everybody makes mistakes. I’m definitely a person who knows about second chances,” he said. “You could just tell me where you dropped it off at. You don't even have to meet me face to face. I just want it back.”