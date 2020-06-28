Sacramento bar, nightclub, grocery store close after COVID cases

This week, three Sacramento businesses decided to temporarily close after people who frequented the establishments tested positive for COVID-19: Badlands night club, The Depot Bar and Corti Brothers grocery store. Badlands nightclub and The Depot Bar in Midtown Sacramento closed on Friday. They just reopened a week prior. Despite their best efforts of requiring customers to wear a mask and keep their distance, they temporarily closed their doors again after finding out a customer who came on reopening day felt symptoms a couple of days later and then tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Get the full story in the video above.

