Sacramento-area student stabbed on campus, San Juan Unified responds

An Encina High School sophomore is recovering on Wednesday after a former student stabbed her on campus on the last day of school . Her accused attacker was expelled for stabbing her at school last year, too, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The 17-year-old attacker is accused of returning to the high school in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood on Tuesday and stabbing the 16-year-old student at least five times before other students and staff intervened to stop the attack around 10 a.m., the sheriff's office said.